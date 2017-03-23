Apple's iPhone 7 and 7 Plus Cases Add...

Apple's iPhone 7 and 7 Plus Cases Add New Color Options

Thursday Mar 23

Along with the new red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, Apple added new colors to its line of silicone and leather iPhone 7 and 7 Plus cases. Apple says that all the cases are created to fit snugly without adding bulk, with a soft microfiber lining on the inside to protect your iPhone.

Chicago, IL

