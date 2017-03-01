The Caribbean's Newest, Most Romantic Resort

For the ultimate in swaying palm trees, turquoise waters, and low-key barefoot luxury, it's time to think of a honeymoon in Belize-more specifically, Placencia, Belize, a pristine stretch of sandy beaches fronting the sparkling sea, on the Central American country's beautiful southern coast. Here you'll find NaA a sits on 200 acres of lush green private paradise where the loudest buzz isn't from a club but from the birds that fill the trees every night at sunset.

