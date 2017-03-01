The Caribbean's Newest, Most Romantic Resort
For the ultimate in swaying palm trees, turquoise waters, and low-key barefoot luxury, it's time to think of a honeymoon in Belize-more specifically, Placencia, Belize, a pristine stretch of sandy beaches fronting the sparkling sea, on the Central American country's beautiful southern coast. Here you'll find NaA a sits on 200 acres of lush green private paradise where the loudest buzz isn't from a club but from the birds that fill the trees every night at sunset.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bride's Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|San Pedro to benefit from Belize Mission Projec... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Dr AKansha Srivas...
|1
|Do You have traffic on Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|CURE for HIV/AIDS.....Ambush (Nov '07)
|Jan '15
|Milian
|34
|Belize City Music Forum (Mar '13)
|Jan '15
|Musikologist
|11
|American considering move to Belize in retirement (May '09)
|Dec '14
|Anon
|288
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Son of God
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC