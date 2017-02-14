Commentary: Commerce Bight Port in Dangriga vs Big Creek Port in Mango Creek
By Wellington C. Ramos Stann Creek District possesses two ports, which are Commerce Bight Port in Dangriga town, the deepest in the country of Belize, and Big Creek Port in Mango Creek village 40 miles away from Dangriga on the Southern Highway. The Commerce Bight Port was built by the British in the 1900s to ship bananas from the farms in Stann Creek Valley overseas.
