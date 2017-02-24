Belize's Hyperbaric Chamber introduce...

Belize's Hyperbaric Chamber introduces resident general practitioner and dive medic

The Sub-aquatics of Belize Limited is pleased to present new general practitioner and certified dive medic, Dr. Cornelio Teck. Originally from San Ignacio Town, Cayo District, Dr. Teck received his medical education in Cuba, after which he did his internship program in both Belmopan and Belize City.

