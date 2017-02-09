BAHA issues Bovine Rabies advisory

BAHA issues Bovine Rabies advisory

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: San Pedro Sun

On February 1st, the Belize Agricultural Health Authority , in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Health and Belize Livestock Producers Association, informed all farmers with livestock to vaccinate them against the ongoing Bovine Rabies disease outbreak. The disease is currently being detected in the Corozal, Orange Walk, Cayo and Toledo Districts and is expected to continue affecting unvaccinated herds throughout the entire country.

