U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) offering reward in the case of U.S. Citizen, Anne Swaney

U.S. EMBASSY Belmopan, Belize, Office of Public Affairs - January 27, 2017 - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has been working with the Belize Police Department on the investigation of January 2016 murder of Anne Swaney in Belize. The FBI is assisting with interviews and has submitted items of evidence for scientific analysis to the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia.

