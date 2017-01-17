Top fisheries data expert from Icelan...

Top fisheries data expert from Iceland shares expertise with CRFM countries

Friday Jan 13 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

BELIZE CITY, Belize -- Through the long-standing partnership between the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism and the United Nations University Fisheries Technical Programme in Iceland, the university has deployed one of Iceland's top fisheries data experts to the CRFM Secretariat for a short site-based assignment, to provide operational support and guidance at the country level for improving the management and usage of fisheries data systems. The visiting expert is Dr Einar Hjrleifsson, who has been working at the Marine Research Institute, Iceland, since 1996.

