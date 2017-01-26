SPTC Clean-up campaign to start back up

SPTC Clean-up campaign to start back up

Thursday Jan 26

After being dormant for months, The San Pedro Town Council is reviving their clean-up campaign. Their aim is to rid the island of excess garbage while targeting areas prone to flooding and serving as breeding grounds for mosquitoes carrying vector diseases.

Chicago, IL

