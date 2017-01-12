Poets Corner: Poverty

Poverty By Abdulmajeed K. Nunez Poverty is a European terminology Indexes they have set for developing countries After doing the academic researches They have exploited strategies Creating yardsticks to enhance their riches Exploiting the resources of smaller countries Who don't have the technologies To compete with developed countries so they create these indexes Poverty is in the mind Black people, you are sublime This is your time Get off your lorries and stop whine The Mennonites did it in fifty years time The Japanese did it in twenty years time Belizeans can do it in half the time Our men have to stop drinking booze and wine And use though things to turn turbines Poverty is in the mind You have 400 miles of coastline Everyone is looking for an oil find The PM promised to make oil refined Yet a simple Guyanese was confined When he built a small oil refinery in Belmopan out of his ... (more)

