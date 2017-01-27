National AIDS Commission hosts worksh...

National AIDS Commission hosts workshop on "Creating an enabling...

Friday Jan 27

In an effort to train journalists/media personnel in reporting topics regarding HIV /TB , the National AIDS Commission hosted a two-day training on January 17th and January 18th. Held at The Inspiration Center in Belize City from 8AM to 4PM, the workshop was attended by Martha Carrillo , Lizet Aldana , Keron Cacho , Avil Steadman , Rhonda Gentle , and Chelsea Hall .

