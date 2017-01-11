Massive protests in Mexico after increase in fuel prices
Belizeans will feel the effects of the recent rise in fuel prices introduced by the Mexican government on Sunday, January 1st. Belizean bus companies who had been relying on the cheaper fuel prices across the border at the Mexican city of Chetumal, will no longer enjoy such commodity.
