Life Lessons learned on a mission trip to Belize

Monday Jan 30

Caldwell University student Marisa Juliano of Forked River spent a week in January volunteering in an impoverished village in Belize as part of the university's mission trip. Juliano and the other students helped repaint a school, spent time playing with the children and was treated to gracious hospitality and home-cooked meals.

Chicago, IL

