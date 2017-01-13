GOB calls off public consultations on Marine Multibeam and Sea Seep Survey
The Government of Belize has cancelled its planned public consultations on the Marine Multibeam and Sea Seep Survey. The brief press release did not detail why the January 18th and 25th consultations were called off, or if the survey is still taking place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Pedro Sun.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|San Pedro to benefit from Belize Mission Projec... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Dr AKansha Srivas...
|1
|Do You have traffic on Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|CURE for HIV/AIDS.....Ambush (Nov '07)
|Jan '15
|Milian
|34
|Belize City Music Forum (Mar '13)
|Jan '15
|Musikologist
|11
|American considering move to Belize in retirement (May '09)
|Dec '14
|Anon
|288
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Son of God
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC