GOB calls off public consultations on Marine Multibeam and Sea Seep Survey

Friday Jan 13

The Government of Belize has cancelled its planned public consultations on the Marine Multibeam and Sea Seep Survey. The brief press release did not detail why the January 18th and 25th consultations were called off, or if the survey is still taking place.

