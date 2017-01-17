Development leader of Puerto Azul inv...

Development leader of Puerto Azul involved in major Ponzi Scheme

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: San Pedro Sun

Puerto Azul, the proposed multi-million dollar tourism development within the Lighthouse Reef Atoll, has turned out to be nothing more than a ponzi scheme. On Tuesday, January 17th, media houses from Switzerland reported that Domenico Giannini, the man behind Puerto Azul, and Fabio La Rosa, had been arrested by financial police.

