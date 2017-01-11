Commentary: Belize must take a toughe...

Commentary: Belize must take a tougher stand against Guatemala

By Wellington C. Ramos For the Guatemalan Congress to pass laws to have jurisdiction over our land, sea and territory is a gross violation of international law. Born in Dangriga Town, the cultural capital of Belize, Wellington Ramos has BAs in Political Science and History from Hunter College, NY, and an MA in Urban Studies from Long Island University.

Chicago, IL

