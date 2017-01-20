Christopher Newport University Studen...

Christopher Newport University Student-Teachers collaborate with island educators

Friday Jan 20

A group of seven students from the Christopher Newport University in the State of Virginia, USA were on Ambergris Caye collaborating with local teachers for two weeks. These students are in their final semester in their Teacher's Education Master's Degree program, and the trip to the island is part of their program's requirement to engage in teaching activities at both primary and secondary school levels.

