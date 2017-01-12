Caribbean prepares to pilot insurance...

Caribbean prepares to pilot insurance facility to protect fisheries sector

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Meeting in Belize City were Carmen Silva, Economic and Policy Analyst, and J. Nathan Bland, Political and Economic Section Chief, both of the US Embassy in Belize; Daniel Oerther and Anushree Banerjee, Foreign Service Officers of the Secretary of State's Office of Global Food Security; Milton Haughton, CRFM Executive Director; Peter A. Murray, CRFM Programme Manager Fisheries Management and Development; Jose Angel Villalobos, Senior Insurance Specialist, and Miguel Angel Jorge, Senior Fisheries Specialist, both of the World Bank; as well as Sherlene Audinett, CRFM Executive Secretary BELIZE CITY, Belize -- The Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism hosted a working group meeting in Belize City from 9 10 January 2017, to advance the implementation of a risk insurance facility for fishers in the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News San Pedro to benefit from Belize Mission Projec... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Dr AKansha Srivas... 1
Do You have traffic on Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorportion 1
CURE for HIV/AIDS.....Ambush (Nov '07) Jan '15 Milian 34
Belize City Music Forum (Mar '13) Jan '15 Musikologist 11
American considering move to Belize in retirement (May '09) Dec '14 Anon 288
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14) Oct '14 Son of God 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,670 • Total comments across all topics: 277,888,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC