Caribbean prepares to pilot insurance facility to protect fisheries sector

Meeting in Belize City were Carmen Silva, Economic and Policy Analyst, and J. Nathan Bland, Political and Economic Section Chief, both of the US Embassy in Belize; Daniel Oerther and Anushree Banerjee, Foreign Service Officers of the Secretary of State's Office of Global Food Security; Milton Haughton, CRFM Executive Director; Peter A. Murray, CRFM Programme Manager Fisheries Management and Development; Jose Angel Villalobos, Senior Insurance Specialist, and Miguel Angel Jorge, Senior Fisheries Specialist, both of the World Bank; as well as Sherlene Audinett, CRFM Executive Secretary BELIZE CITY, Belize -- The Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism hosted a working group meeting in Belize City from 9 10 January 2017, to advance the implementation of a risk insurance facility for fishers in the region.

