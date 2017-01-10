Caribbean prepares to pilot COAST ins...

Caribbean prepares to pilot COAST insurance to protect fisheries sector

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: San Pedro Sun

Belize City, Belize, Monday, 9 January 2017 - The Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism is hosting a working group meeting at the Ramada Belize City Princess Hotel from 9 - 10 January 2017, to advance the implementation of a risk insurance facility for fishers in the region. When Fisheries ministers from CRFM Member States met in Cayman in October 2016, they reviewed the progress made towards the activation of the Caribbean Ocean Assets Sustainability Facility .

Chicago, IL

