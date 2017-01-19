Butane gas prices on the rise

Butane gas prices on the rise

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: San Pedro Sun

As of Wednesday, January 11th, the cost of liquefied petroleum gas has increased. The new controlled price being introduced was communicated via a press release issued by the Belize Bureau of Standards, explaining that the adjustment is due to the increase in LPG prices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Pedro Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News San Pedro to benefit from Belize Mission Projec... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Dr AKansha Srivas... 1
Do You have traffic on Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorportion 1
CURE for HIV/AIDS.....Ambush (Nov '07) Jan '15 Milian 34
Belize City Music Forum (Mar '13) Jan '15 Musikologist 11
American considering move to Belize in retirement (May '09) Dec '14 Anon 288
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14) Oct '14 Son of God 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,808 • Total comments across all topics: 278,307,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC