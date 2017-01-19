Butane gas prices on the rise
As of Wednesday, January 11th, the cost of liquefied petroleum gas has increased. The new controlled price being introduced was communicated via a press release issued by the Belize Bureau of Standards, explaining that the adjustment is due to the increase in LPG prices.
