BNTU and Ministry of Education clash regarding opening dates for new semester

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: San Pedro Sun

A push-and-pull effect regarding the start of classes has students and parents/guardians across Belize puzzled. Due to the 11-day industrial action taken by the BNTU in October 2016, the Ministry of Education had initially agreed to deduct four days from the Christmas break and two days from the Easter break to make up for the lost time.

