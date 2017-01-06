Belize Red Cross San Pedro Branch rep...

Belize Red Cross San Pedro Branch reports a successful 2016

Friday Jan 6 Read more: San Pedro Sun

The Belize Red Cross San Pedro Branch was very busy during 2016 as they hosted fundraisers, first aid trainings, blood drives, and even radio and telethons during times of tragedy on the island. BRCSP has taken the opportunity to raise much needed funds year after year in order to continue their work in the community and despite the great challenges in 2016, they are reporting a successful year.

Chicago, IL

