US Embassy Provides Training to Improve Investigations into Aquatic deaths

In a press release issued on Wednesday, December 7th, the United States Embassy in Belmopan, Belize stated that 39 people underwent an Aquatic Homicidal Death Investigation Training through the US Embassy's Central America Regional Security Initiative program. From Monday, November 28th to Thursday, December 1st, several sections of Belizean law enforcement including Crime Scene Technicians, Crime Investigators, Coast Guard Dive Team, a Medical Examiner, and several others were trained.

