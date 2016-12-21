UKCIF funds road rehabilitation study in Belize
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- The Caribbean Development Bank has approved a grant of 1 million to assist in financing a technical assistance project for the rehabilitation of the Coastal Highway in Belize. The funds, which are being provided through the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund , will be used to conduct a feasibility study and prepare detailed plans to upgrade the road network in that country between the George Price and Hummingbird Highways.
