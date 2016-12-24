Stakeholders review assessment of the...

Stakeholders review assessment of the Environmental Clearance Process

A one-day consultation held on Wednesday, December 14th in Belize City brought together stakeholders from the public sector and environmental community to a validation workshop on the Assessment of the Environment Clearance process report. At the reunion, hosted at the Radisson Fort George Hotel and Marina, participants identified relevant feedback, which will be included in the final assessment report and legislation that will be presented next year.

