Santander to provide BEL with cheaper power supply

Friday Dec 23 Read more: San Pedro Sun

On Tuesday, December 13th, Belize took a major step in becoming self-sufficient in energy production after signing a 15 year agreement between Belize Electricity Limited and SS Energy, a subsidiary of the sugar producing company, Santander, located in the Cayo District. This new source of electricity supply to the national grid is expected to continue improving the quality and reliability of BEL's power services nationwide.

Chicago, IL

