Poets Corner: Disability Registry

Disability Registry By Abdulmajeed K Nunez We need a report from the Special Envoy For all the trips and perks she has enjoyed Under the guise of fighting the diversely-abled ploy This the people of Belize a cannot be denied Since neither for us and nothing without is the diversely-abled cry This decadence hurts the I Belize became 148 signatory On 9th May 2011 fortunately To the Convention on the Rights of Person with Disability Promising protection of those with vulnerability Yet we have no disability registry BCVI, BAPDA, and NARCIE Claim they have theirs individually Inspiration Center has a personal registry What will it take to have national registry? This enables us to serve this community Persons who are most vulnerable in society It was Mrs Barrow who attended the signing ceremony Prior to her Judith's visit to Hawaii This registry noh require money This registry will demand ... (more)

