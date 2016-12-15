Despite Ministry of Education's manda...

Despite Ministry of Education's mandate, BNTU advises teachers to enjoy full Christmas vacation

The Belize National Teachers Union issued a press release on Monday, December 12th, notifying teachers and students to enjoy their 'full' Christmas vacation. Originally, the Ministry of Education had announced that three days would be docked from the Christmas vacation due to the BNTU's 11-day strike.

