Commercial Fisher Folk License Renewa...

Commercial Fisher Folk License Renewals to commence in January 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: San Pedro Sun

The Belize Fisheries Department informs the public that the renewal of commercial fisher folk licenses will begin on January 4, 2017. The BFD stated in a press release that renewal of licensing for respective districts will have a grace period until January 31, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Pedro Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News San Pedro to benefit from Belize Mission Projec... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Dr AKansha Srivas... 1
Do You have traffic on Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorportion 1
CURE for HIV/AIDS.....Ambush (Nov '07) Jan '15 Milian 34
Belize City Music Forum (Mar '13) Jan '15 Musikologist 11
American considering move to Belize in retirement (May '09) Dec '14 Anon 288
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14) Oct '14 Son of God 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,598 • Total comments across all topics: 277,636,022

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC