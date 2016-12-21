Commercial Fisher Folk License Renewals to commence in January 2017
The Belize Fisheries Department informs the public that the renewal of commercial fisher folk licenses will begin on January 4, 2017. The BFD stated in a press release that renewal of licensing for respective districts will have a grace period until January 31, 2017.
