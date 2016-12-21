Commentary: Garinagu organization and political growth in Belize - Part 3
By Dr Maximo Martinez Edited by Wellington Ramos The Struggle for Belize's Independence and its Effects on the People 1980s and 1990s The 1980s is a significant period in Belize and for the Garinagu, as the country in 1981 obtained its independence from Britain. Although discrimination continues in employment promotion and granting certain positions, prejudice against Garinagu decreased in the post-independence period.
