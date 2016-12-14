BSI prepares for EU reform on sugar market
The Belize Sugar Industry is bracing for direct competition in 2017 following the recent European Union's reform on world sugar prices. In view of the introduction of beet sugar in Europe, Belize will no longer enjoy the preferential rates on sugar it has experienced in the past, thus, a reduction in prices of the sweet crystals appears inevitable.
