Belize seeks to strengthen and formalize its dollar in Mexico
The Belize Consulate at the bordering Mexican City of Chetumal has announced that they will be seeking ways in standardizing the exchange rate from Belize dollars to Mexican Pesos. If this is achieved, it is expected that the commercial activity between Belize and Mexico could see an increase of up to 40%.
