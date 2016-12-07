Belize seeks to strengthen and formal...

Belize seeks to strengthen and formalize its dollar in Mexico

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: San Pedro Sun

The Belize Consulate at the bordering Mexican City of Chetumal has announced that they will be seeking ways in standardizing the exchange rate from Belize dollars to Mexican Pesos. If this is achieved, it is expected that the commercial activity between Belize and Mexico could see an increase of up to 40%.

