Bahamian motivational speaker visits Belize

While in Belize, Spence Finlayson made a guest appearance on Love FM Belize Morning TV Show with hosts Ernesto Vasquez and Carmen Barrow BELIZE CITY, Belize -- Bahamian born, international motivational speaker, corporate trainer, talk show host, bishop of motivation and author, Spence Finlayson, was the featured speaker in Belize City, Belize, for the Anglican Diocese of Belize Cursillo Retreat recently. Finlayson, a cursillista and a member of St Barnabas Anglican Church in Nassau, spoke on the topic "Developing Leaders" and was enthusiastically received by all of the participants from the various Anglican churches of Belize.

