SPTC holds consultation on revitalization of downtown area and Boca del Rio

In an effort to make La Isla Bonita a safer and more attractive island, the San Pedro Town Council hosted a consultation on Tuesday, November 29th to discuss the revitalization of the downtown and Boca del Rio Areas. Members of the San Pedro Belize Tourism Industry Association , among several other business and tourism stakeholders gathered at the SPTC's Conference Room to give the SPTC feedback and strategic recommendations to consider when finalizing their completed plan.

