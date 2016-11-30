SP Red Cross holds successful blood drive; First Responder training underway
The Belize Red Cross San Pedro Branch held their final blood drive of the year on Saturday, November 26th at Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II. From 9AM to 3PM, donors went to the polyclinic to contribute the vital red fluid.
