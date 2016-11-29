Share on Twitter

Share on Twitter

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: QTMagazine

With a recent amendment overturning its law positioning homosexuality as an act "against the order of nature," Latin America's only officially English-speaking nation is now poised to initiate every stripe of traveler into its little realm of glittering waters and drenched rain forests. While international flights converge on Belize City, most vacationers make a beeline for San Pedro on Ambergris Caye, a thin spit of offshore sand that functions as a gateway to the second-largest barrier reef in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at QTMagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News San Pedro to benefit from Belize Mission Projec... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Dr AKansha Srivas... 1
Do You have traffic on Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorportion 1
CURE for HIV/AIDS.....Ambush (Nov '07) Jan '15 Milian 34
Belize City Music Forum (Mar '13) Jan '15 Musikologist 11
American considering move to Belize in retirement (May '09) Dec '14 Anon 288
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14) Oct '14 Son of God 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,532 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,232

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC