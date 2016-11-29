Share on Twitter

With a recent amendment overturning its law positioning homosexuality as an act "against the order of nature," Latin America's only officially English-speaking nation is now poised to initiate every stripe of traveler into its little realm of glittering waters and drenched rain forests. While international flights converge on Belize City, most vacationers make a beeline for San Pedro on Ambergris Caye, a thin spit of offshore sand that functions as a gateway to the second-largest barrier reef in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at QTMagazine.