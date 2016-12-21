IMPACT Justice provides training in m...

IMPACT Justice provides training in mediation for Belize police officers

Friday Nov 25 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

BELIZE CITY, Belize -- Some 36 police officers of varying ranks are set to receive training in mediation under the Canadian government-funded, Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean Project. IMPACT Justice is a five-year regional justice sector reform project which is being implemented from within the Caribbean Law Institute Centre, UWI, Cave Hill Campus.

Chicago, IL

