IMPACT Justice provides training in mediation for Belize police officers
BELIZE CITY, Belize -- Some 36 police officers of varying ranks are set to receive training in mediation under the Canadian government-funded, Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean Project. IMPACT Justice is a five-year regional justice sector reform project which is being implemented from within the Caribbean Law Institute Centre, UWI, Cave Hill Campus.
