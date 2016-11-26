Heredia says DOE needs to work with t...

Heredia says DOE needs to work with the BTB on non-complaint businesses

In Issue #41, Volume #26, the Department of Environment informed The San Pedro Sun of improper sewer waste treatment infractions on the island. Chief Environmentalist of the DOE, Martin Alegria, informed both Officer in Charge of the Coastal Executive Unit, Henry Jemmott and Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation Honorable Manuel Heredia Jr. that several resorts/businesses North of Ambergris Caye were non-compliant with the DOE.

