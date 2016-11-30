Candlelight vigil held to honor Tyler...

Candlelight vigil held to honor Tyler Savery

Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: San Pedro Sun

The Belize Youth Movement and Footprints For Peace organized a candle light vigil on Saturday, November 26th to honor the life of Tyler Savery. 7-year-old Savery lost his life to gun violence on November 11, 2016 in Belize City.

