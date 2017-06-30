Upgraded Mustang gets another Euro NCAP star

Brussels, Belgium - After the unpleasant surprise of its earlier two-star rating, Ford has gone back to the Euro NCAP crash test centre with the facelifted Ford Mustang for a re-assessment. Firstly, it has a new driver's side airbag which holds its shape for longer before deflating - the original version deflated so fast that the crash test dummy's head contacted the steering wheel during some of the tests.

