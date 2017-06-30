UK government not aware of plans for Trump visit in next few weeks: May's spokesman
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May during in a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017. The British government is not aware of any plans for U.S. President Donald Trump to visit Britain in the next few weeks, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|Women at 'Wonder Woman' screening get tone-deaf...
|Jun 15
|wichita-rick
|3
|Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace
|Jun 6
|Fat Cats
|11
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC