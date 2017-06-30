UK government not aware of plans for ...

UK government not aware of plans for Trump visit in next few weeks: May's spokesman

Read more: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May during in a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017. The British government is not aware of any plans for U.S. President Donald Trump to visit Britain in the next few weeks, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Monday.

Chicago, IL

