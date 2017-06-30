Striker moves to Tannadice

Dundee United have confirmed the signing of striker Kiabu 'Patrick' N'Koyi on an initial one-year deal subject to international clearance. The 27-year-old Congolese-Dutch forward enjoyed previous spells with FC Eindhoven, Fortuna Sittard, Petrolul PloieETMti, Rapid BucureAYti and MVV Maastricht.

