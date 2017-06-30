St. Gerlach Pavilion & Manor Farm by ...

St. Gerlach Pavilion & Manor Farm by Mecanoo

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Archinect School Blog

Chteau St. Gerlach is an estate near Maastricht, situated in the middle of the hilly Limburg countryside: a unique complex with a luxury hotel, restaurant and spa. Mecanoo architecten designed an elegant pavilion which balances the historic buildings on the site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Archinect School Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 5
News Women at 'Wonder Woman' screening get tone-deaf... Jun 15 wichita-rick 3
News Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace Jun '17 Fat Cats 11
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Sudan
  4. North Korea
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,630 • Total comments across all topics: 282,298,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC