Singapore broadband firm MyRepublic plans 2018 IPO to fund expansion
Singapore-based broadband services provider MyRepublic is gearing up for an initial public offering by the end of 2018 to fund expansion in Asia, its chief executive said on Thursday. The company has also begun moves to raise S$100 million from private-equity players and existing strategic investors in the next 60 to 90 days.
