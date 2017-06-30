Polish Envoy Expects New EU-Armenia D...

Polish Envoy Expects New EU-Armenia Deal With 'Fingers Crossed'

19 hrs ago Read more: Armenian Liberty

Belgium - Armenia's President Serzh Sargsyan walks next to European Council President Donald Tusk after a joint news statement in Brussels, Belgium February 27, 2017 Poland's ambassador in Yerevan expressed hope on Wednesday that a new agreement to deepen Armenia's political and economic ties with the European Union will be signed as planned this autumn. "We are waiting for the signing of the document," Jerzy Nowakowski told reporters.

Chicago, IL

