Move can advance career says newcomer
New signing Patrick N'Koyi says that joining Dundee United gives him the chance to get "noticed". The Congolese-Dutch striker moved to the Tangerines on a one-year deal last week after previous spells with FC Eindhoven, Fortuna Sittard, Petrolul PloieE ti, Rapid BucureAYti and MVV Maastricht.
