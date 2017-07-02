July 2, 2017
Germany's Marcel Kittel celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 203.5 kilometers with start in Dusseldorf, Germany, and finish in Liege, Belgium. Three dogs with cycling jerseys sit near a road in Mettmann, Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|Women at 'Wonder Woman' screening get tone-deaf...
|Jun 15
|wichita-rick
|3
|Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace
|Jun 6
|Fat Cats
|11
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC