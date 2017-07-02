July 2, 2017

July 2, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Germany's Marcel Kittel celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 203.5 kilometers with start in Dusseldorf, Germany, and finish in Liege, Belgium. Three dogs with cycling jerseys sit near a road in Mettmann, Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 5
News Women at 'Wonder Woman' screening get tone-deaf... Jun 15 wichita-rick 3
News Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace Jun 6 Fat Cats 11
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,050 • Total comments across all topics: 282,204,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC