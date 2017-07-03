Iran signs $2 billion gas deal with energy giant Total

Ali Kardor , Managing Director of the National Iranian Oil Company , Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman and CEO of French energy company Total , Ezzatollah Akbari , Managing Director of Petropars Group and CNPC International president Lyu Gongxun sign an offshore gas field agreement in Tehran, on July 3, 2017. It signed a multi-billion dollar deal Monday with French oil giant Total and Chinese state oil company CNPC.

