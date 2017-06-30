Exhibition devoted to the work of Bel...

Exhibition devoted to the work of Belgian artist Philippe Vandenberg on view at Hauser & Wirth

Hauser & Wirth is presenting an exhibition devoted to the work of Belgian artist Philippe Vandenberg . Curated by Anthony Huberman, director of the CCA Wattis Institute for Contemporary Art, San Francisco, the exhibition features more than 150 paintings and works on paper completed in the last years of the artist's life.

