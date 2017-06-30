EU-Japan one step closer to signing trade deal
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is welcomed by European Council President Donald Tusk and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels, Belgium, 21 March 2017, prior to an EU-Japan Leaders meeting. [Olivier Hoselet/ EPA] The European Union and Japan will sign a political agreement during a summit on Thursday that will pave the way towards inking a trade deal by the end of the year.
