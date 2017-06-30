Donald Trump commits to NATO defense,...

Donald Trump commits to NATO defense, slams Russian aggression

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

President Trump voiced a clear commitment Thursday to NATO's "Article 5" principle of common defense, reassuring nervous Europeans who had worried about his support for the alliance. Speaking to a huge crowd in Poland , Mr. Trump said Europeans should never question the U.S. commitment to NATO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 5
News Women at 'Wonder Woman' screening get tone-deaf... Jun 15 wichita-rick 3
News Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace Jun '17 Fat Cats 11
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Sudan
  4. North Korea
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,630 • Total comments across all topics: 282,298,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC